Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday the state will stay in Phase 2 of reopening until at least August 7.
With the LHSAA hoping to kick off full football practice August 3, many believe a delay to the season is incoming. Under Phase 2 rules, football teams can not hold proper practices.
While high school teams from across the state await answers, Many's Jess Curtis says the time is now, "We were expecting that. I think everybody in the state knew we were going to stay in Phase 2. Now it's decision time. Do we move back kind of like the UIL did? I think the last option would be a flip and I'm not sure a lot of people want to do that. It's almost decision time to go ahead and get started kind of pushing us back."
The LHSAA has previously stated games can not kick off until the state reaches Phase 4 of reopening.