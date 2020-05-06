The Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches has rallied together to form Team Louisiana to combat COVID-19. 25 coaches from the NAIA, NCAA and NJCAA have banded together to create this team to relay information to help stop the progress of the virus.
LSUS Head Coach Kyle Blankenship is the President of the LABC and believes the coaches can use their platform to make a difference. Blankenship said, "Team Louisiana was formed to show the unity of college basketball coaches across our state in the fight against COVID-19. We want to use our platform to encourage everyone to follow these simple public health guidelines that will ultimately help us all stay safer and healthier during this pandemic. This is a fight that we can win if we all join together, play our role and remain positive in our efforts."
You can follow the progress of their campaign on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching the hashtag #TEAMLOUISIANA.
The message from the coalition of coaches urges everyone to practice social distancing and avoid crowds, wash their hands and cover your cough, don't touch your face, look our for your neighbors, clean surfaces and objects and to wear a mask in public.