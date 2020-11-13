BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana reported nearly 3,500 new coronavirus cases Friday in the third-largest single-day increase since the pandemic began in March.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 3,492 new COVID-19 cases confirmed since Thursday, bringing the state's total to 201,981.
The data includes 7,296 "probable" COVID-19 cases alongside the 194,685 cases that have been confirmed.
It is unclear exactly how many of the new cases are attributed to the antigen tests.
The state estimates that more than 176,000 of the people who have tested positive have recovered since March.
While Friday marks the third-highest day by case count, at least one of the days where more cases were reported was caused by a backlog of tests being added.
Backlogged tests, or any change to the way LDH calculates the number of positive tests per day, can cloud the picture temporarily in regards to how Louisiana is doing in the fight against the virus.
Earlier in the day Friday, the New Orleans Police Department warned on Facebook about a "concerning increase" in New Orleans coronavirus cases.