SHREVEPORT, La. -- Ochsner Health System is seeing a higher number of COVID-19 cases in pregnant women in its hospitals. Several of those are here in Shreveport at Ochsner LSU Health.
None of the pregnant women in critical care at Ochsner LSU are on ventilators. But there are some on ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which is a machine similar to a heart-lung bypass. Louisiana COVID-19 cases in Ochsner hospitals do include pregnant women who have been intubated.
“We are seeing more and more cases in our hospitals in pregnant women, some are winding up in the intensive care unit. Some are unfortunately having to be ventilated-- intubated and ventilated," said Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, an infectious disease specialist and medical director of hospital quality for Ochsner Health System. “And again, we know that pregnancy is a risk for more severe complications of COVID.”
Kemmerly said vaccinations can prevent pregnant women from having severe COVID-19 complications.
“There are absolutely no contraindications of pregnancy for vaccination. So all the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the maternal fetal medicine folks, the reproductive endocrinologists have all said pregnant women, and women planning on getting pregnant should all be vaccinated," Kemmerly said.
Ochsner is mandating vaccines for its employees starting Oct. 29. As of Monday, 88% of COVID-19 patients in Ochsner hospitals were unvaccinated.