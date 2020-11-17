MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana landlords have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to overturn a moratorium on some rental evictions ordered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus.
Watch Live
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Bossier teacher on leave following weekend arrest
- Drive-by shooting in Shreveport leaves one man dead
- Five people shot at large gathering near downtown Shreveport
- Teen admits role in Barksdale Air Force Base airman's death
- Louisiana Republicans say they have enough signatures to suspend COVID-19 emergency order
- Former Shreveport financial advisor sentenced to 6 years for defrauding investors
- Shreveport teen shot and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
- New glamping sites at Louisiana State Parks
- Shreveport police officer cited for DWI in crash
- Shreveport police turn to public for help in solving city's latest killing
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.