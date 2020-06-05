SHREVEPORT, La. - The next step in reopening Louisiana begins Friday. On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the order moving Louisiana to Phase Two of the White House plan for reopening, while cautioning members of the public and businesses to continue to take mitigation measures, like wearing masks when in public, to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 as more people will be interacting with each other.
"I continue to be very proud of the work the people of Louisiana and our health care heroes are doing to slow the spread of COVID-19 and getting us to the point where we can open more businesses and expand the occupancy of others this Friday. In addition, Louisiana has effectively ramped up testing and contact tracing to help identify problem areas and contain the spread," Gov. Edwards said. "However, the public should not let its guard down. COVID-19 is still a real issue in our communities, and it is still necessary that people wear masks while in public, wash their hands frequently and maintain good social distancing so that we can prevent cases from spiking as we ease restrictions in Phase Two."
- Bars that don’t serve food will be allowed to open for the first time since March, albeit under a stricter 25% capacity.
- Other businesses that have been shuttered, including spas, massage establishments and tattoo parlors, will be allowed to reopen with restrictions.
- The state is still not mandating people wear masks while in public. But public-facing employees will continue to be required to wear masks.
- Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration is urging restaurants to deploy temperature checks at the door as restrictions are loosened further.
- High-risk individuals — the elderly and those with underlying health conditions — are encouraged to continue to stay home.
- Everyone is encouraged to wear masks when outside of the home.
- Businesses are urged to keep employees working from home if possible.