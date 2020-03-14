BATON ROUGE, La. - Health officials have reported a total of 51 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Louisiana as of Friday evening, including a new reported case in Bossier Parish.
The Department of Health said most cases involved residents of Orleans Parish. North Louisiana also was treating patients.
Friday, the governor signed a proclamation prohibiting all gatherings greater than 250 in size and closing all K-12 public schools until April 13.
Some cases in New Orleans centered at a retirement home.
Patients are scattered at various hospitals, according to previous WBRZ reports.
Ochsner hospitals said doctors were treating patients at various locations as of earlier in the week. One of the two patients is being treated at the Oschner on St. Anne, the other is being treated at the Ochsner on the West Bank.
"We have been preparing to identify and treat a case of COVID-19 since the first case was identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China in mid-January," Ochsner Health officials said in a statement released Wednesday.
Hospitals remain open at this time.
"We expect to see more presumptive positives in the coming days and weeks and I am asking all Louisianans to remain vigilant as we work to contain the spread of this and other illnesses," Edwards said in an earlier statement. He has reinforced the message in news conferences throughout the week.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first presumptive positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital Monday. The patient, a Jefferson Parish resident, is currently hospitalized at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in downtown New Orleans, according to The Advocate/NOLA.com.
The Department of Health says the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."
Louisiana will send the presumptive positive tests to the CDC for final confirmation of COVID-19. The governor says state officials are treating the cases as positive at this time and making moves to contain the illness and assess the risk of spreading.
Edwards says that LDH is increasing the number of people being tested for coronavirus.
“We will conduct an epidemiological investigation of this presumptive positive case to determine the risks to the patients family, friends and those they may have come in contact with,” Edwards said.
The state also recently expanded its testing protocols to include a larger group of people, per CDC guidelines. Commercial testing is also expected to start around the country this week.
Cities including New Orleans and Baton Rouge have canceled all public events planned for the weekend.
“But that's why it's important that people take the precautions that we're giving them because we can limit this. But it's going to require everyone to do their part,” Edwards said.
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la21help.org.
At least 1,629 cases of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, have been confirmed in the United States Saturday as more events are canceled across the country.
Forty-one people have died in the U.S. as of Saturday morning.
Forty-six states and Washington, D.C., have reported cases as of Saturday, according to the CDC.
Globally, there have been over 127,000 confirmed cases with over 4,700 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.