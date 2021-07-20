BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana marked the highest single-day jump in coronavirus-related deaths since early April on Tuesday, giving more credence to the warnings by state health officials that the state is approaching a fourth wave of the virus.
Tuesday's update also saw the total number of cases recorded in the state topping 500,000. Of those half a million COVID-19 patients, nearly 11,000 have died from the disease or from conditions made worse by it.
Hospitalizations have also sharply increased in the state, thanks in part to the highly contagious delta variant, which is the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Louisiana and much of the United States.
Hospitals statewide report 779 people hospitalized as of July 20, nearly three times the number reported on July 1.
The state has among the lowest vaccination rates in the country.