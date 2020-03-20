BOSSIER CITY, La. - Could the actions of one Louisiana school district be the start of a national effort in the fight against COVID-19?
A healthcare worker on the front lines reached out to his former school district in Bossier Parish for help and got it in a big way.
Faced with a dwindling shortage of personal protective equipment, registered nurse Jacob Harrell with Willis Knighton Health System asked Bossier Schools for goggles, protective gloves, masks and disinfectants not currently being used in science classes because of the state-wide school closures.
The school district jumped into action, gathering everything they had, which amounted to tens of thousands of items for health care workers.
One doctor said the supplies donated will be a huge help to prepare for what’s coming, because the hospital was running out and having a hard time getting more.
The protective gear will be distributed to the hospital’s intensive care units throughout Shreveport-Bossier.