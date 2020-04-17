A Louisiana Tech student is helping to make medical professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus fight a bit more comfortable and safe.
Avereigh Barras is a freshman mechanical engineering student who heard about a need and stepped up to fill it. She is using 3D printers to create ear guards, which are plastic gadgets that hold the straps on a medical mask to prevent friction from the elastic straps, which can cause pain and even bleeding after a long shift.
So far, Barras has printed more than 1600 of the ear guards, and has shipped them to hospitals in seven states. Her goal is to hit the 10,000 mark.
“I’m part of the Association of Catholic Tech Students on Tech’s campus,” said Barras. “One of our biggest mottos is if everyone does a little, a lot gets done. And I just think a pandemic is the perfect representation of that.”
Ear guards were recently invented by a Canadian Boy Scout. Barras’ mom, who is a nurse, saw a Facebook post about the guards, and showed it to Barras, who immediately jumped into action. She now uses five 3D printers to continuously print the ear guards… both day and night.