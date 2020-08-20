BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects LSU to make a decision on Tiger Stadium capacity and tailgating within the next couple weeks.
The governor said during his coronavirus briefing Thursday that he's been in contact with university officials discussing potential changes for the 2020 season. Edwards said he expects an announcement to come two to three weeks before the start of the season on Sept. 26.
About half of the other schools in the SEC have already announced plans to drastically reduce stadium capacity, with Alabama going as far as to ban tailgating on campus.