BATON ROUGE, La. - A member of the LSU community in Baton Rouge has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the university. It is the first such case at the university.
A university spokesman says the individual is a graduate student who takes all courses online, who does not live on campus, and who has not been on campus since March 7. The student did have an on-campus job and all those who work in the same office have been alerted to monitor themselves for symptoms.
For the past week while classes have been canceled, officials have been escalating the cleaning procedures and the frequency of cleaning on campus.