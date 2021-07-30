You have permission to edit this article.
LSU: football players 97.4% vaccinated, coaches, support staff 100%

Ed Orgeron

LSU coach Ed Orgeron speaks to reporters during SEC Football Media Days, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (Photo by Butch Dill)
LSU image

LSU put out this message on the LSU football team's official Twitter account Friday, touting the vaccination rates for its players, coaches and support staff. (Image LSU Athletic Department)

LSU ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT IMAGE

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU put out a brief but impactful message on social media Friday regarding the football team’s coronavirus vaccination rate.

The LSU football Twitter account posted an image of a gloved hand raising an LSU football helmet that said 97.4% of its players have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The message also said all 100% of “LSU football coaches, athletic trainers, strength coaches and equipment managers” are fully vaccinated.

Above the image were four words: “Let’s Do Our Part.”

A series of questions to coaches at SEC Football Media Days last week in Hoover, Alabama, revealed that LSU was one of at least five teams with a vaccination rate of 80% or higher. The list also included Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Vanderbilt. 

A high vaccination rate could be key this season. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said at media days that unlike the 2020 season, which was reworked into a 10-game SEC-only schedule, there will be no dates added in for postponements. That means a team that has a COVID-19 outbreak could potentially not field enough players to play a game and may have to forfeit.

There were a total of 12 game postponements in 2020 in the SEC with two cancelations: Vanderbilt at Georgia and Ole Miss at Texas A&M. Only Kentucky and South Carolina did not have games postponed or canceled.

