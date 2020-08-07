SHREVEPORT, LA -- LSU Health chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali, is recovering well after contracting COVID-19.
He said it started out as a mild, allergy-type cough Saturday. By the early morning hours on Sunday, he had developed a fever. He got tested and found out he had the coronavirus.
Due to some medication he takes for an unrelated medical condition that causes some immunosuppression, the doctors admitted him to the hospital. He was given Remdesivir and a convalescent plasma treatment and was released from the hospital Thursday.
“They put me in the hospital for a few days just because of my underlying medical condition, which is not super high risk, but they just wanted to be extra careful,” Ghali said. “Going into the hospital is no fun, but I think as a doctor, being the patient once in a while humbles you and makes you appreciate what patients have to go through.”
Now his family is isolating inside the home.
“Even though my family is asymptomatic, they’re isolating for two weeks. And they’re doing that to protect everyone on the outside. They’re even wearing masks inside the house to prevent any spread,” said Ghali. “So even if you’re not showing symptoms, if you’re considered a close contact, the better part of valor is to keep a two-week isolation from everybody.”
Ghali said residents in the Shreveport area are fortunate because the community has access to the very latest in COVID-19 treatment. And LSU Health is leading the charge.
“We are very fortunate. We have access to all the cutting-edge technology when it comes to the management of COVID. And that’s in all the hospitals in our area, and in particular at LSU Health Science Center,” he said. “We have all the cutting-edge technology; we have at least a dozen clinical trials going on right now, related to COVID-19. Whether it’s the Remdesivir, which is on the emergency use authorization by the FDA, or the inhaled nitric oxide or the convalescent plasma, we have approval for all those here in Shreveport. So, the community should be able to take advantage of that for sure.”
Ghali says he is optimistic about a vaccine being available by at least next spring. He says that everyone should still do their part by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. And he says he is grateful for the outpouring of caring he and his family have received.
“I do want to thank everybody for their prayers and for their well wishes. I do appreciate it, and I want to give a shout out to everyone who has been kind enough to have me and my family in their thoughts and prayers," Ghali said.