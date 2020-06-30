COVID testing

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're interested in getting a COVID-19 test, you're in luck. LSU Health Shreveport has announced the following test sites.

  • Tuesday, June 30
    • Location: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority House, 1301 Sycamore Ave., Shreveport
    • Time:   9 a.m. – noon
  • Thursday, July 2
    • Location: Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport 
    • Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 7
    • Location: Caddo Fire District 8 - Station #4, 18,855 Virginia St., Ida
    • Time: 9 a.m. – noon
  • Thursday, July 9
    • Location: Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport
    • Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 11
    • Minden:
      • Location: David Raines Community Health Center, 128 Homer Road
      • Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • Greenwood:
      • Location: Open Range Fellowship, 9950 US-80
      • Time: 9 a.m. – noon

All upcoming COVID-19 testing sites and details can also be found  at www.lsuhs.edu/coronavirus/resources. Testing is FREE and will be done as an on-site, drive-through process. Please note: Dates and times are subject to change in the event of inclement weather.

