SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're interested in getting a COVID-19 test, you're in luck. LSU Health Shreveport has announced the following test sites.
- Tuesday, June 30
- Location: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority House, 1301 Sycamore Ave., Shreveport
- Time: 9 a.m. – noon
- Thursday, July 2
- Location: Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport
- Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 7
- Location: Caddo Fire District 8 - Station #4, 18,855 Virginia St., Ida
- Time: 9 a.m. – noon
- Thursday, July 9
- Location: Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport
- Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Saturday, July 11
- Minden:
- Location: David Raines Community Health Center, 128 Homer Road
- Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Greenwood:
- Location: Open Range Fellowship, 9950 US-80
- Time: 9 a.m. – noon
All upcoming COVID-19 testing sites and details can also be found at www.lsuhs.edu/coronavirus/resources. Testing is FREE and will be done as an on-site, drive-through process. Please note: Dates and times are subject to change in the event of inclement weather.