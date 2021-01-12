SHREVEPORT, La-- Tuesday was the first day LSU Health Shreveport gave the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine to those seventy years of age and older at the Fairgrounds.
Monday would have been the first day, however the inclement weather postponed the event by a day.
The medical hub is able to vaccinate about 2,000 people a day, with nearly 7,000 people who have already registered online.
Participants were asked to pre-register online. They then had to arrive anytime between the four hour designated time slots that was issued to them online. This was to ensure the line continued to move at a steady pace. They also needed to show their identification and insurance card.
Seniors were instructed to stay in their car fifteen minutes after being vaccinated. This was to monitor them for adverse reactions.
If you weren't able to get vaccinated Monday, LSU Health Shreveport will provide vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m- 4 p.m. You can register for an appointment by clicking HERE.