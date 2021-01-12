SHREVEPORT, La. -- Tuesday was the first day LSU Health Shreveport gave the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those 70 years of age and older at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.
The medical hub is able to vaccinate about 2,000 people a day with nearly 7,000 people who have already registered online.
Participants were asked to pre-register. They then had to arrive anytime between the four-hour designated time slot that was issued to them online. This was to ensure the line continued to move at a steady pace. They also needed to show their identification and insurance card.
Seniors were instructed to stay in their car 15 minutes after being vaccinated. This was to monitor them for adverse reactions.
For those not able to be vaccinated, LSU Health Shreveport will provide vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register for an appointment by clicking HERE.