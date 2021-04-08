SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer access to COVID-19 vaccinations at variety of locations and times throughout Northwest Louisiana. The large-scale COVID-19 vaccine distribution site will be offering vaccinations to the community throughout the month of April. Eligible Louisiana residents include individuals 16 years of age and up. Residents ages 16 and 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive to the drive-thru site for vaccination. Those that meet all other qualifications, but are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. The goal of LSUHS community vaccine sites is to provide every eligible citizen with access to the vaccine as soon as possible. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu. Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site. You do not need an appointment to get the vaccine.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, APRIL 10 & 11
Brookshire Grocery Arena
2000 Centurylink Center Drive, Bossier City
- Saturday, April 10, from 9 AM – 2 PM
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- Sunday, April 11, from 1 PM – 4 PM
- Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral
4725 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
- Saturday, April 10, from 2 PM – 5 PM
Pfizer vaccine
LSU Health Shreveport North Campus
(Former Chevyland dealership) 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport
Educators include teachers, support staff, daycare workers. Teachers, support staff and daycare workers should bring proof of employment along with id and insurance info.
- Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, April 7 – 9, from 12 PM – 5 PM
EDUCATORS & HEALTHCARE WORKERS ONLY
1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine
- Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, April 14 – 16, from 12 PM – 5 PM
EDUCATORS & HEALTHCARE WORKERS ONLY
1ST and 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine
Louisiana State Fairgrounds
3701 Hudson Drive, Shreveport
- Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, April 7 – 9, from 10 AM – 6 PM
1st and 2nd dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine
- Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, April 14 – 16, from 10 AM – 6 PM
1st and 2nd dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine
- NO SATURDAY VACCINE CLINICS scheduled at the Fairgrounds location on April 10th or 17th.
Mansfield – Former Walmart Parking Lot
1043 Washington, Mansfield
- Monday, April 12, 3 PM – 7 PM
Pfizer vaccine
Shady Grove United Methodist Church
1630 LA-481, Mansfield
- Monday, April 12, from 12 PM – 2 PM
Pfizer vaccine
Galilee Baptist Church
1500 Pierre Ave, Shreveport
- Tuesday, April 13, from 10 AM – 2 PM
Pfizer vaccine
- Tuesday, April 13, 3 from 3 PM – 7 PM
- Pfizer vaccine