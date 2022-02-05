SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport Center for Emerging Viral Threats will be offering COVID-19 vaccines at multiple community outreach sites this weekend. Please refer to the schedule below for Saturday and Sunday testing locations and times. COVID-19 testing will be available Saturday in downtown Shreveport at the African American History Parade until 12 p.m.
Hattie Perry Park – 4300 Ledbetter Street, Shreveport
- Saturday, February 5
10 AM – 1 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.
Mitchell Park – 1518 Cox Street, Shreveport
- Saturday, February 5
9:30 AM – 12:30 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.
Clear Horizon Apartments – 4305 Illinois Avenue, Shreveport
- Saturday, February 5
1:30 PM – 4:30 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.
Goldonna – 3159 Main Street, Goldonna
- Saturday, February 5
1 PM – 5 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.
Springhill Public Health Unit – 110 June Anthony Drive, Springhill
- Sunday, February 6
10 AM – 2 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.