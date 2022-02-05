COVID testing

SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport Center for Emerging Viral Threats will be offering COVID-19 vaccines at multiple community outreach sites this weekend. Please refer to the schedule below for Saturday and Sunday testing locations and times. COVID-19 testing will be available Saturday in downtown Shreveport at the African American History Parade until 12 p.m.

Hattie Perry Park – 4300 Ledbetter Street, Shreveport

  • Saturday, February 5
    10 AM – 1 PM;     1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Mitchell Park – 1518 Cox Street, Shreveport             

  • Saturday, February 5
    9:30 AM – 12:30 PM;     1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Clear Horizon Apartments – 4305 Illinois Avenue, Shreveport              

  • Saturday, February 5
    1:30 PM – 4:30 PM;     1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Goldonna – 3159 Main Street, Goldonna

  • Saturday, February 5
    1 PM – 5 PM;     1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Springhill Public Health Unit – 110 June Anthony Drive, Springhill

  • Sunday, February 6
    10 AM – 2 PM;     1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.
