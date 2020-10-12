SHREVEPORT, La. -- According to the New York Times Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker, there are 44 vaccines currently in clinical trials in humans, with 11 of those in phase three.
Closer to home, LSU Health Shreveport has 164 people enrolled in its Pfizer vaccine study out of 40,000 total subjects enrolled worldwide.
Dr. John Vanchiere, the principal investigator in the LSU Health study, said Shreveport is one of only a dozen Pfizer sites given the green light to continue in the study. Most of the other sites have been shut down for two reasons. One is that the COVID-19 activity in the site areas is very low. The other reason is a shift in focus.
“The recruitment has shifted its focus to African American and Hispanic participants, because those are very important to include in the study. They’re hard hit populations by this virus, and we want to include them, at this point, more preferentially in the study so that we can understand how the vaccine works in different populations, and know whether we need to deploy different vaccines in different populations,” Vanchiere said.
Vanchiere said the vaccine study does not have a definitive end date. The FDA requires patients in vaccine trials be monitored at least two to six months. The Pfizer study is designed as a 26-month messenger RNA (mRNA) trial, which is a relatively new type of vaccine that has been researched for fighting flu, HIV and Ebola.
Vanchiere compares the technology to baking a cake.
“The mRNA is the recipe to make a protein,” Vanchiere explains. “So I compare this for folks to baking a cake. So, we give the recipe to our body, our body bakes the cake. And most importantly, that cake gets decorated in our own cells by little sugars getting put on that protein. And that's what allows our immune system to see the protein properly and mount a proper immune response to it. So we're sort of baking that cake as it were in our own body, rather than in a laboratory.”
Once a vaccine has gone through phase 3 trials and is approved by the FDA, the big question then becomes who will receive it first. Vanchiere, who is on the state advisory committee responsible for developing the deployment plan, said it depends on what the initial goal is.
“If you want to save lives, you're going to vaccinate the people who are most vulnerable. And that's probably using it in nursing homes,” he said. “However, if you want to stop transmission, then you would deploy the vaccine perhaps in young adults who are the very rapid, most likely transmitting the virus. And so we're in that sort of understanding and negotiating and collecting data phase, so that we can optimize the deployment. You know, within the state, the general framework is that healthcare workers and first responders within the healthcare setting, nursing home employees would be in the first wave of getting available vaccine.”
Vanchiere said distribution of a vaccine also depends on the storage needs of the medication. Some vaccines need to be frozen, others refrigerated. So all of the logistical issues have to be worked out before the vaccine can be distributed.