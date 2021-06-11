SHREVEPORT, La. -- LSU Health Shreveport is proving to be a worldwide leader in research.
The Rockefeller Foundation chose LSU Health to be among four U.S. facilities to receive funding as part of a collaborative effort to transform how the world detects and responds to pandemics.
LSU Health Shreveport received $340,000 to be part of the U.S Regional Accelerators for Genomic Sequencing. The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, the University of Florida, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison are the other U.S institutions included. In total, the Rockefeller Foundation is awarding $20 million in grants worldwide.
“They made a large number of investments, both in international and in U.S.-based genomic surveillance, as well as building some partnerships to put in place more or less a system so that we're never caught off guard again by a COVID-19-like pandemic,” said Jeremy Kamil, LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 sequencing director. “Because one of the most damaging aspects of this pandemic is how it was allowed — the virus was allowed — to spread silently, for so long and throughout so many parts of the country, before we realized what it meant and what a threat it was.”
The Rockefeller Foundation said its goal in providing the grants is to stop the next pandemic within the first 100 days. Doing this requires fast, accurate information from areas around the world.
Kamil thinks the goal is reachable. But all people need to have access to testing. And instead of testing — and paying for — one test at a time for individual viruses, people should be tested for multiple diseases at the same time.
“Sequencing can test for all the viruses and all the bad bacteria at once. So there's no reason that we shouldn't be building a decentralized capacity, particularly, I would argue, in communities that don't have regular access to health care, so that their people can get a free evaluation of what is causing them to be ill,” Kamil said. “And then, in exchange for that service, they would share that data in real-time globally. So we can all know what's happening everywhere at once, almost like a radio station or a global weather system report.”
LSU Health Shreveport said the Rockefeller Grant was made possible through its collaboration with LA Tech and Grambling Universities.
Also this week, LSUHSC received a $730,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health to continue its work in COVID-19 genomic sequencing.