SHREVEPORT, La. — The LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Strike team and Emerging Viral Threats lab hit a record high with over 14,000 COVID-19 tests conducted at the state fairgrounds last week.
This is quite a feat, considering many areas across the country have had to scale back testing to symptomatic people only because staff members and labs were overrun.
Andrew Yurochko, director of the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats and professor and vice-chairman of microbiology and immunology at LSU Health Shreveport, said it has been a team effort that serves our community.
“It's our new high, as far as tests in a week, was the 14,700 and some. And I think it's really a testament to the strike team out there, the lab and all the people in the lab,” said Yurochko. “I mean, for people to realize these tests are not easy. We have traditionally guaranteed 48 hours. I believe that most of the tests came back in under 24 hours.”
Yurochko said, as in other parts of the world, the tests have shown that the Omicron variant has quickly taken over our area as the dominant form of COVID-19.
“In mid-December it was about 40%. The last one we ran up through the end of December is 93%. So, we've gone from single digits to 30%, 40% to 93% was the last number we got yesterday,” he said. “The last ones we ran had 93% Omicron, and 7% were Delta.”
Along with the more than 14,700 COVID-19 tests, the Strike Team also administered more than 1,000 vaccines last week.