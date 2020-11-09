SHREVEPORT, La. -- Pfizer announced today that its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 90% effective at preventing participants from contracting the virus.
This means that for individual people who get the vaccine, they have a 90% lower risk of getting the coronavirus than someone who got the placebo.
This is big news for LSU Health Shreveport, which is a participant in the Pfizer vaccine trial. The lead investigator in the study, Dr. John Vanchiere, said this is promising news.
“So, compare that to vaccines we typically get,” he said. “Flu vaccine is anywhere between 30 and 50% effective, but mostly about 40 to 50% annually. The standard the federal government had set was that vaccines would have to be at least 50% effective.”
Vanchiere said this means that the vaccine, which is a two-dose vaccine, is rivaling the use of masks in preventing people from getting the virus.
This data is known as effectiveness data. In order to get approval from the Food and Drug Administration, safety data must be obtained from observation of participants for at least two months after they have received the second dose of the vaccine.
“Pfizer has said it will be about three to four weeks more of data and then shortly thereafter, they will be able to submit the application to the FDA. So really, we're talking about now early December to get that FDA approval. And I would anticipate shortly thereafter probably before Christmas vaccine will be given to be delivered out to distribution sites," Vanchiere said.
Vanchiere says healthcare workers are likely to be the first ones to receive the vaccines.