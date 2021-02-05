SHREVEPORT, La-- Starting Monday, Louisiana will enter a new phase of covid-19 vaccine distribution. People aged 65 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated. The current phase restricted eligibility to those who were 70 and older and to first responders.
Although more people will be eligible to receive the vaccine, it does not necessarily mean the state will receive a greater number of vaccines.
For the week of February 8th, below is a breakdown of how many doses were allocated to each state:
Pfizer
Moderna
Louisiana: 29,250
Louisiana: 41,600
Oklahoma: 24,375
Oklahoma: 34,700
Texas: 165,750
Texas: 241,000
Arkansas: 18,525
Arkansas: 26,800
Doctor John Vacheire, Infectious Disease Specialist of LSU- Health Shreveport, says the hospital is on target to receive a little more than 3,000 doses next week.
There has been some concern about people arriving at the drive-thru without an appointment. If you meet the criteria, you’ve' been allowed to get vaccinated regardless. The question comes up about how LSU Health Shreveport is accounting for dosage for people who did not pre-register given the limited vaccine supply. The hospital has consistently stated they welcome those who may not have internet access, do not have an email address, or are simply unable to register before arriving. You will not be turned away if you meet the criteria and did not pre-register. Registration is still encouraged if possible, though. This helps better gauge and control the flow of traffic when the hospital issues appointment slots at the drive-thru clinic.
Dr. Vancheire says access to the vaccine is more important that whether you have an appointment.
The hospital is essentially padding the dosage to account for unregistered participants.
Please note that vaccine allocation does not account for second dose vaccines. Despite the lower than anticipated allocation amount, anyone who received the first dose will have access to the second dose. Those doses are automatically reserved.
Starting next week... LSU Health Shreveport will expand its covid-19 vaccine sites.
As these efforts expand, the hospital is bringing in second year medical students to get hands-on experience at the drive-thru clinic.
Under Dr. Vancheire’s supervision, second year LSU Health Shreveport medical students learned to vaccinate at the fairgrounds.
When asked how his experience has been vaccinating patients, second year medical student Stewart Lockett says, “One of them [patient] told me that they didn’t even feel anything, so I think it was a pretty good experience.”
Below are the additional vaccine locations. Click HERE to register.
Shreveport
Monday February 8- Wednesday, February 10
First doses of the vaccine will be administered:
Louisiana State Fair Grounds
3701 Hudson Drive
8 am- 3:30 pm
Monday, February 8
First doses of the vaccine will be administered:
Wellington Square
1812 Jewella Ave.
8 am- TBD
Arcadia
Tuesday, February 9
Parking lot of the former Outlet Mall
700 Factory Outlet Drive
10 am- 2 pm
Mansfield
Thursday, February 11
Former Wal-Mart Parking Lot
1043 Washington
10 am- 2 pm
Minden
Thursday, February 16
Webster Parish Fairgrounds
800 Goodwill Drive
10 am- 2 pm
Natchitoches
Thursday, February 18
Ben Johnson Auditorium
400 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
10 am- 2 pm