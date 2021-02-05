COVID vaccine
SHREVEPORT, La-- Starting Monday, Louisiana will enter a new phase of covid-19 vaccine distribution. People aged 65 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated.  The current phase restricted eligibility to those who were 70 and older and to first responders.

Although more people will be eligible to receive the vaccine, it does not necessarily mean the state will receive a greater number of vaccines.

For the week of February 8th, below is a breakdown of how many doses were allocated to each state:

Pfizer

Moderna

Louisiana: 29,250

Louisiana: 41,600

Oklahoma: 24,375

Oklahoma: 34,700

Texas: 165,750

Texas: 241,000

Arkansas: 18,525

Arkansas: 26,800

Doctor John Vacheire, Infectious Disease Specialist of LSU- Health Shreveport, says the hospital is on target to receive a little more than 3,000 doses next week.

There has been some concern about people arriving at the drive-thru without an appointment. If you meet the criteria, you’ve' been allowed to get vaccinated regardless. The question comes up about how LSU Health Shreveport is accounting for dosage for people who did not pre-register given the limited vaccine supply. The hospital has consistently stated they welcome those who may not have internet access, do not have an email address, or are simply unable to register before arriving. You will not be turned away if you meet the criteria and did not pre-register. Registration is still encouraged if possible, though. This helps better gauge and control the flow of traffic when the hospital issues appointment slots at the drive-thru clinic.  

Dr. Vancheire says access to the vaccine is more important that whether you have an appointment.

The hospital is essentially padding the dosage to account for unregistered participants.

Please note that vaccine allocation does not account for second dose vaccines. Despite the lower than anticipated allocation amount, anyone who received the first dose will have access to the second dose. Those doses are automatically reserved.

Starting next week... LSU Health Shreveport will expand its covid-19 vaccine sites.

As these efforts expand, the hospital is bringing in second year medical students to get hands-on experience at the drive-thru clinic.

Under Dr. Vancheire’s supervision, second year LSU Health Shreveport medical students learned to vaccinate at the fairgrounds.

When asked how his experience has been vaccinating patients, second year medical student Stewart Lockett says, “One of them [patient] told me that they didn’t even feel anything, so I think it was a pretty good experience.”

Below are the additional vaccine locations. Click HERE to register.

Shreveport

Monday February 8- Wednesday, February 10

First doses of the vaccine will be administered:

Louisiana State Fair Grounds

3701 Hudson Drive

8 am- 3:30 pm

Monday, February 8

First doses of the vaccine will be administered:

Wellington Square

1812 Jewella Ave.

8 am- TBD

Arcadia

Tuesday, February 9

Parking lot of the former Outlet Mall

700 Factory Outlet Drive

10 am- 2 pm

Mansfield

Thursday, February 11

Former Wal-Mart Parking Lot

1043 Washington

10 am- 2 pm

Minden

Thursday, February 16

Webster Parish Fairgrounds

800 Goodwill Drive

10 am- 2 pm

Natchitoches

Thursday, February 18

Ben Johnson Auditorium

400 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

10 am- 2 pm

