SHREVEPORT, La -- Today marks the one-year anniversary of the establishment of the LSU Health Shreveport Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats.
In 2020, the EVT lab went from conception to operation in only 12 days to allow for early community COVID-19 testing.
In that year, the lab has processed 298,825 COVID-19 tests in 58 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes. In addition, it has administered 52,479 vaccines and sequenced 2,350 viruses.
Dr. Chris Kevil, the vice chancellor of research for LSU Health Shreveport, said working so closely with the Louisiana Department of Health and with the governor's office and to do early testing in the nursing homes was indispensable.
“It was critical for being able to manage this pandemic,” said Kevil. “And as I've said and others have said, in particular, with Dr. Vanchiere leading the testing, that whole infrastructure allowed us to then pivot to begin to do vaccinations. And I think what everyone in the community and the nation have realized is that getting the vaccinations out quickly and in a large number has really helped us get ahead of the virus.”
Kevil said it was an amazing feat to accomplish everything the EVT lab has done in such a short amount of time.
“We were able to step up and do our part to help the citizens of Louisiana, in particular those of us in North Louisiana, deal with an unprecedented medical emergency that none of us have ever seen in our lives. And it's still kind of stunning to think that we did that so quickly and be where we are within a year,” he said. “I don't think most people realize that when similar pandemics like this have occurred in the past, or even epidemics, it's been many, many years before you get to a point to where we are today.”
One of the biggest challenges for the EVT Lab involved logistics and lack of supplies, Kevil said, adding those challenges were tackled successfully by both hospital administration and the business community.