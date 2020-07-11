BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU students heading back to campus this fall will notice several changes in on-campus operations, event procedures, and even in the academic calendar.
The University released on Friday its Roadmap to Fall 2020, guidelines for the upcoming semester for faculty, students, and staff.
Among the most notable changes is the COVID-19 monitoring system, a five-step plan created by the school that each member of the campus community must participate in.
1 - RETURN TO CAMPUS FORM
Everyone will be required to fill out a one-time form upon their return to campus; they'll be asked to provide contact, demographic, and LSU affiliated information. They'll also be asked to provide information regarding health-related plans should that person begin to experience symptoms of COVID-19 or come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
2 - DAILY SYMPTOM CHECKING
Everyone will be required to self-monitor symptoms daily and respond to a daily symptom check request sent via text message or accessible on an app. After the short check, feedback will be provided to each individual.
3 - COVID-19 TESTING
4 - CONTACT TRACING
Done through a web-based application once someone reports that they have tested positive.
5 - IDENTIFYING CONTACTS
Other protocols that will be enforced on campus include face masks being required on campus when it's not possible to maintain a distance of six feet; all in-person meetings must have fewer than 10 people; all meetings and events will be limited to 100 in-person attendees, all indoor meetings and events are limited to a maximum of 50% capacity of the meeting location; classrooms are limited to 50% capacity; LSU Library will be open for limited purposes and by appointment only.
LSU's fall calendar also saw some changes. The semester will begin on August 24, but fall break has been canceled. After Thanksgiving, all classes, including finals, will be held online.
You can find the full Roadmap to Fall 2020 and other information from LSU here.