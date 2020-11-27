BATON ROUGE, La. - As the LSU Tigers prepare to face the Aggies of Texas A&M on Saturday evening, they've learned that they will be facing Alabama the week after on Dec. 5.
A hint about the schedule change was first announced Friday morning by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, in a tweet, saying, "Sources: The SEC is expected to make a scheduling adjustment for next week, which will allow the Alabama vs LSU game to be played."
Another similar Friday morning report came from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.