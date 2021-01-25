SHREVEPORT, La -- LSU Health Sciences Center and CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health are partnering to give COVID-19 vaccinations to those over 70 years old at drive-thru clinics.
Today and tomorrow, the clinic at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds is open for people who have already pre-registered to get the shots. CHRISTUS provided 975 doses of its allotment in order for the clinic to continue. LSU Health Shreveport had run out of its current allotment after vaccinating more than 1,000 people daily at previous clinics.
CHRISTUS CEO Steen Trawick said he felt it was important for the community for the medical facilities to join forces.
“We realized these vaccines that were in the freezers were not helping anybody. These are community vaccines, and we wanted to get them out as quickly as possible,” Trawick said. “Dr. Ghali and LSU have been running a very efficient clinic and we were happy to be a part.”
LSUHS Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali agreed: “The more of these vaccines we can get into patients’ arms, the quicker we’ll affect herd immunity, and the quicker we’ll be back to normal."
And local medical facilities are doing their best to get the shots into people’s arms as quickly as they can, with most large facilities using the Pfizer vaccine. Each state is given an allotment of doses by the federal government and supply is not keeping up with demand.
“The Pfizer ones are going to be restricted to the larger academic medical centers, the larger hospital systems that are able to have the ultra cold storage,” said Ghali. “We have enough storage just in the Health Sciences Center, not including the hospital side, for over three quarters of a million doses of the vaccine. So bring it on.”
While there seemed to be initial hesitancy from some medical professionals to get the shot, Trawick says that seems to be dissipating.
“I think that since they’ve seen how safe it is and the very limited symptoms post-vaccine, that are pretty typical for any vaccine, at least at CHRISTUS, there’s been much more relaxation as far as ‘I’m ready now,’” he said.
Ghali said he believes some community hesitancy has to do with a general fear of vaccines in general.
“Certainly, we’ve seen some vaccine hesitancy. But in all honesty, I think a lot of that is going away. I think there’s some people who just don’t want to get a vaccine,” Ghali said. “I mean, that’s why we’ve seen in the pediatric world an increase in measles for the last decade.”
There will be an added LSU Health/CHRISTUS clinic for community members Thursday from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church. This clinic is targeted for citizens 70 and older who do not have the ability to register online.