SHREVEPORT, La. - It's not a typical blood drive. The School of Medicine and School of Allied Health Professions at LSU Health Shreveport are partnering with LifeShare Blood Center Tuesday to answer the call in response to the critical need for blood donations. It’s a battle between the medical students and allied health students to see who can rally around their school and community to donate the most units.
Students had to schedule an appointment in advance to allow for six feet of separation and follow physical distancing recommendations. The initial response was so positive, LifeShare added a third bus to accommodate more people interested in donating blood.
The blood drive will be from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the S parking lot next to the School of Allied Health Professions at 1450 Claiborne Ave.