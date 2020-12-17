BATON ROUGE, La. - Saturday's LSU men's basketball game has been postponed because of COVID protocols.
It's another game this week impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
The game was scheduled for Saturday at the PMAC against North Texas.
A decision about LSU’s VCU game Tuesday will be made at the start of the week.
Earlier this week, the LSU vs. UNO basketball game scheduled for Wednesday at the PMAC was postponed.
The game was scheduled to be played without head coach Will Wade in attendance after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Wade coached virtually via Zoom during Monday's game and was expected to miss Wednesday's game as well.
Associate Head Coach Bill Armstrong acted as Wade's in-arena replacement.