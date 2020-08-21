SHREVEPORT, La -- Louisiana colleges and universities will be reporting on-campus cases of COVID-19 weekly.
According to Louisiana State University Shreveport chancellor, Larry Clark, local universities are awaiting directives on how exactly that information is to be shared going forward. He said reporting case numbers will not significantly affect the school, and that preparation and prevention are the university’s focus.
Clark said at LSUS, with the start of the semester beginning Monday, administrators and faculty are keenly focused on the prevention of viral spread and campus safety. Along with face mask requirements for all who are on campus, the university is also requiring wellness screening at sites in various campus locations. Temperatures will be taken, and a sticker given to each person, verifying they are fever-free and have no COVID-19 symptoms. Only those who have a sticker will be allowed on campus.
Even though the university’s staff has thoroughly prepared for the opening of school next week, they are still feeling the enormity of returning to school during a pandemic.
“We are looking forward to Monday when we’ll be open and resume face to face classes for the first time since mid-March,” said Clark. “But there’s a lot of anxiety. There’s a lot of angst. It’s in the students. I have angst, anxiety in terms of what is going to happen this year. I think any college president or chancellor who would say otherwise just wouldn’t be being honest with you.”
Clark said the university has received assistance from local medical professionals and the Louisiana Department of Health in preparing for the upcoming semester. He says throughout the process he has been witness to the bright side of the pandemic.
“We have never been more supported as a university and gained more support from others in collaboration than we have now,” he explained. “This is something that’s really important. So, post pandemic, I hope we learn from how this collaboration has occurred so effectively within the community. That has been a great thing, at a difficult time.”
LSUS has created a full resource of information on its COVID-19 response at http://www.lsus.edu/coronavirus-updates, including the full Roadmap to Reopening and how to report a case.
