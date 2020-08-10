The SEC and LSU remain committed to doing everything they can to see college football played, safely this season.
With so much uncertainty surrounding the Power 5 conference and their upcoming season, LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward issued the following statement.
“We remain steadfast in our approach in the Southeastern Conference, taking all the available time to gather as much information as possible in order to make informed decisions. We are united in our process and our focus on the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. The recent flood of reports surrounding college athletics does not alter that approach. As we have said since the beginning, we are patiently working through each and every variable following the direction of our Return to Safety and Medical Guidance Task Force. I believe our student-athletes want to play. We owe it to them to make every effort to do so safely.”
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey took to twitter to share his feelings.
Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: “Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day.” @SEC has been deliberate at each step since March...slowed return to practice...delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester..— Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) August 10, 2020