Shreveport, La. - Hydroxchloroquine is commonly prescribed for lupus patients. 35 year old Christian Yancy was prescribed the medication five years ago. She suffered with mixed connective tissue disease that developed into lupus.
Yancy is the night charge nurse at Willis Knighton. She cared for COVID-19 patients, until she became sick with the virus about a month ago.
Before becoming ill, Yancy thought that because she was taking hydroxychloroquine that she wouldn’t get the novel coronavirus.
"I was under the impression, just a little bit, that I wasn't going to get the coronavirus because I was already on it. So, I do want to make others aware that you can still get the coronavirus even if you are on hydroxychloroquin," Yancy warned.
KTBS also spoke with an Army veteran who is allergic to hydroxychloroquine.
He now wears a red dog tag so that any medic would know that about his allergy. He wouldn't have known about the allergy if it weren't for a military assignment two years ago to Syria. It was a military requirement that he be tested for a G6PD deficiency before being deployed. Turns out retired, Sergeant First Class, Jonathan Marston, has the deficiency. "Normally a lot of African and Mediterranean decent men have this condition and the only way you would know it is to go to the doctor to let you know you have this condition," Marston said.
G6PD is responsible for keeping red blood cells healthy. Without enough of it, red blood cells break down prematurely. Anti-malarial drugs accelerate the degeneration of red blood cells.