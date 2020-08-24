SHREVEPORT, La -- A 33-year old man in Hong Kong has caught the coronavirus a second time, according to researchers at the University of Hong Kong.
The man first had the virus back in April. But an airport screening after a return trip from Europe this month showed that he had contracted it a second time. According to researchers, it is a different strain of COVID-19.
Dr. Ben Neuman, a professor and the chair of Biological Sciences at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, has studied coronaviruses for 24 years and was on the naming committee for COVID-19.
“The way that we know that this is not a reactivation of the same virus that’s been hiding out inside a person is that they actually sequenced the entire genome of the virus the first time and the second time. And the first virus this person caught happened to be missing a big chunk,” Neuman explained. “And the second time this person caught the virus the chunk was replaced.”
Dr. Neuman went on to say that since the reinfection happened in just months, rather than years, it points to a possibility that a person would need to be vaccinated more than once a year to stay immune.
“So it’s kind of a warning and also it’s a concern going into vaccination efforts because the vaccines are generally making a little less of an immune response than you get from a full-on case of COVID,” Neuman said. “So it’s pointing to the need to probably revaccinate people maybe multiple times a year to keep that immunity up.”
Dr. Neuman said since reinfection is definitely possible, it should make people more diligent about following CDC guidelines about wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.