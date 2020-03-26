Mandatory self-quarantine for travelers from New Orleans to Texas

StormTeam Alert

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
LOUISIANA...

BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER AND
BIENVILLE PARISHES.

BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE AFFECTING WEBSTER AND BOSSIER
PARISHES.

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
ARKANSAS...LOUISIANA...

BAYOU DORCHEAT NEAR SPRINGHILL AFFECTING WEBSTER AND COLUMBIA
PARISHES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS.
CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS.
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.

FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE
ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR:
WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV


...THE FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN.
* UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING.
* AT 10:00 AM CDT FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING
AT 10:00 AM CDT FRIDAY WAS 14.4 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE THIS
AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE FALLING TO 11.2 FEET WEDNESDAY MORNING.
* IMPACT...AT 14.0 FEET, EXPECT MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING WITH THE BOAT
RAMP SUFFERING OVERFLOW.


&&

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
LOUISIANA...

BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER AND
BIENVILLE PARISHES.

BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE AFFECTING WEBSTER AND BOSSIER
PARISHES.

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
ARKANSAS...LOUISIANA...

BAYOU DORCHEAT NEAR SPRINGHILL AFFECTING WEBSTER AND COLUMBIA
PARISHES.

...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM CDT FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 173.8 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 172.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING
AT 9:00 AM CDT FRIDAY WAS 173.8 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO A CREST OF 173.9 FEET
JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT.
* IMPACT...AT 172.0 FEET, EXPECT BANKFULL CONDITIONS ON RED CHUTE
BAYOU.


&&

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD
WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA...

BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER,
BIENVILLE AND RED RIVER PARISHES.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A

* FLOOD WARNING FOR
THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU.
* FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY AFTERNOON.
* AT 9:00 AM CDT FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 142.3 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 142.5 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE EARLY
TOMORROW AFTERNOON TO A CREST OF 142.5 FEET EARLY TOMORROW
AFTERNOON. IT WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE MONDAY EVENING.
* IMPACT...AT 142.5 FEET, EXPECT SOME MINOR FLOODING OF LOW AREA
CAMPS, HOWEVER, ALL ACCESS ROADWAYS WILL REMAIN OPEN.


&&

Mandatory self-quarantine for travelers from New Orleans to Texas

Gov. Abbott briefing

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday updated the state's efforts to fight the spread of the COVID-19.

Abbott said there are 18 deaths from COVID-19,  100 patients in hospitals being treated and 1,420 active cases. 

He said increased testing is the key to slowing the spread of the COVID-19. The governor mentioned private medical facilities that are now contributing to testing. There is also expected to be an increase in drive-thru testing.

Abbott addressed the state and pledge a massive increase in masks and other medical supplies for Texas hospitals. He has not issued a state-wide "stay-at-home" order, and instead is leaving that decision to individual cities and counties. He did, however, acknowledge there has not been the level of compliance with those cities orders that he would like to see.

