SHREVEPORT, La. - After closing the doors just before Easter, one Shreveport restaurant is opening back up as Louisiana's recovery process gets underway.
Marilynn's Place closed operations in early April with no real plans to reopen. But that changed and the patrons will once again be able to pick up food Friday.
While closed, a new drive-thru was created to make it easier for people to stay in their cars and simply drive up to pickup food. Customers will also notice changes to the outdoor dining area with fewer tables to accommodate new guidelines for patio dining.