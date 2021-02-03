MARSHALL, Tx-- East Texas is doing its part to vaccinate its citizens.
The Marshall Harrison County Health District received 500 doses of the Moderna covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine was administered at the Marshall Convention Center. The clinic was a partnered effort between Marshall Harrison County Health District, the City of Marshall, East Texas Baptist University nursing department, and Panola College nursing department.
The clinic was by appointment only.
Citizens who fall into phase 1A and 1B as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services were eligible to receive vaccines.
That includes frontline healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older or 16 and up with a health condition that increases risk of covid-19. That includes, but not limited to the following:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Organ transplantation
- Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes
The Texas Department of State Health Services determines when and how many doses the county will get. The hope is to have more next week. They will continue to inform the community as more vaccines become available.
The county will still require registration before arriving as they receive more doses. If you are an East Texas resident and meet the criteria, you can register online when more slots become available.