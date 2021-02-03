Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo Mary Williams, right, receives an injection of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at the mass vaccination centre in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. The European Medicines Agency is expected on Friday Jan. 29, 2021 to authorize use of the vaccine AstraZeneca developed with Oxford University. It would be the third cleared for use in the EU, after the BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

 Scott Heppell

MARSHALL, Tx-- East Texas is doing its part to vaccinate its citizens.

The Marshall Harrison County Health District received 500 doses of the Moderna covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine was administered at the Marshall Convention Center. The clinic was a partnered effort between Marshall Harrison County Health District, the City of Marshall, East Texas Baptist University nursing department, and Panola College nursing department.

The clinic was by appointment only.

Citizens who fall into phase 1A and 1B as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services were eligible to receive vaccines.

That includes frontline healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older or 16 and up with a health condition that increases risk of covid-19. That includes, but not limited to the following:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
  • Down Syndrome
  • Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
  • Organ transplantation
  • Obesity
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Type 2 diabetes

The Texas Department of State Health Services determines when and how many doses the county will get. The hope is to have more next week. They will continue to inform the community as more vaccines become available.

The county will still require registration before arriving as they receive more doses. If you are an East Texas resident and meet the criteria, you can register online when more slots become available.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags



Load comments