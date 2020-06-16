Marshall ISD officials on Tuesday canceled athletic workouts after announcing to parents that a district employee from the athletic department recently tested positive for COVID-19.
"It has come to our attention that an athletic personnel has contracted COVID-19," district officials said in a letter to athletic parents on Tuesday. "To our knowledge, the individual came in contact with the virus from a family member over the weekend. The individual has not had any contact with our students or coaches from the time of transmission. Immediately upon receiving this information, all personnel that have been around the infected individual were tested, in which all their tests came back negative for the virus."
District officials said though the infected employee did not come into contact with any students or coaches, the district has decided to cancel athletic workouts until June 22.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we have canceled all scheduled workouts for all programs this week," Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver said Tuesday. "We will resume scheduled workouts next Monday with all the safety protocols we have been following in place - taking temperatures, daily screenings, and monitoring for symptoms. We are also doing a thorough disinfection of all of our athletic buildings and equipment on a daily basis."
Weaver said anyone who develops symptoms or is ill for any reason should stay home and not attend workouts when they resume.
The district advised parents in its letter to observe their students over the next week and make sure they don't show any symptoms of the coronavirus such as: cough, shortness of breath, chills, extreme fatigue, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, fever or diarrhea.
Any athletic students who do become symptomatic should contact the Marshall Athletic Office.