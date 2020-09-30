MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall and Karnack ISDs both recently reported cases of COVID-19 at their districts, according to officials from each district.
Karnack ISD on Monday announced a student tested positive for coronavirus but said the student hadn’t been on campus since mid-September.
“While this student has not been on campus since Sept. 14, all Centers for Disease Control, local, state and district precautions have been followed,” Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson said on Monday. “The student will not return to campus until the district receives negative test results and quarantine time is over.”
Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver also announced three additional cases at Marshall ISD on Monday, including one student case and two staff cases.
“We have added three new positive cases since last Friday — one, a student at Marshall Junior High School, and two employees at Marshall High School,” Weaver said on Monday. “However, we have one recovery of a student to report at Marshall High School today. Overall, we now have seven active cases in the district and a total of six recoveries since Aug. 13, which gives us a total of 13 cases for the entire year so far. We will continue to enforce our protocols and be vigilant in our COVID-19 mitigation plan.”
The seven active cases include two at Marshall Early Childhood Center, three at Marshall High School, one at Marshall Junior High School and one at William B. Travis Elementary School.
Across Harrison County, three additional coronavirus cases were confirmed on Tuesday, along with four recoveries, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Harrison county to 34, according to Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
The county has seen a total of 894 cases, which have resulted in 828 recoveries, 35 fatalities and 34 remaining active cases.
“We are making great progress at keeping our numbers under control,” Sims said on Monday. “Two of our neighbors still have a large number of cases. Last week, Caddo Parish reported over 40 cases per day and Gregg County has slowed to about 13 per day. Harrison County has averaged less than four new cases per day in the past week. Please don’t get complacent.”