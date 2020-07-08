SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport began it's mask mandate Wednesday at 5 p.m. The order is expected to last until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 8.
Shoppers on Youree Drive were seen wearing their masks going to and from retail stores and restaurants.
RELATED ARTICLE - Businesses face shut down, loss of water for failure to enforce city mask mandate
Mandy Mason, a Shreveport resident, says she has no problem with wearing a mask.
"If it helps the community and keeps the immune-compromised from getting sick," Mason said. "Go ahead and do it. It's just a piece of cloth. It's not that much of a difference."
Shelby Lindsay, a Shreveport resident, focused on the public safety benefit of wearing a mask.
"If it keeps to where I can still go out into public," Lindsay said. "And pretty much do whatever I want. And keeps everybody else from getting sick, I'm OK with it.
Jasmine Milton of Shreveport, says the heat plays a factor but she'll wear her mask anyway.
"I mean it's hot," Milton said. "But, it's most definitely necessary."
Jailyn Mosely, senior at Byrd High School, says she's prepared wear her mask when school starts soon.
"We need them because it's a lot of students at Byrd. So, we need them."