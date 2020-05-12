SHREVEPORT, La.- As Louisiana works to open its doors, many citizens will need masks to protect themselves against the virus and follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the CDC website, "CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission."
During the pandemic, masks have been difficult to obtain. Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is giving away free masks to help those in the Shreveport community remain safe and adhere to the recommended guidelines set forth by the CDC.
If you're in need of a mask, you can pick one up Wednesday, May 13, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Alpha Media Radio Station. That's at 208 N. Thomas Road in Shreveport. The giveaway is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Gordon McKernan stated, “There is a need, a desperate need, and we want to help our community in any way we can.” Our firm was able to obtain 2,000 masks, and we are hosting a “drive-thru" giveaway for individuals to pick up their free mask.
In keeping with social distancing guidelines, the Gordon McKernan team will be handing out free masks to cars in a “drive-thru” fashion.