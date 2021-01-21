SHREVEPORT, La -- Yesterday, President Biden signed an order mandating the wearing of face masks on federal property and by federal employees. He is also mandating face coverings on public transportation, including busses, trains and airplanes, and inside airports.
This comes as first tier citizens are currently being vaccinated against COVID-19.
But what about people who have already been vaccinated?
Dr. Joseph Bocchini, infectious disease and pediatrics specialist at Willis Knighton Health System, said as long as the virus is still prevalent in the community, even those who have had the vaccine should still wear a mask for a couple of reasons.
“So, No. 1, we want to make sure that you remain in the mask, because we don't know whether you could actually carry the virus and pass it on,” he explained. “No. 2, even though the vaccine is highly protected, 95% of individuals are protected, we can't guarantee that you wouldn’t be the person who's not protected after you get the vaccine.”
With the coronavirus nearing its one-year anniversary in the U.S., many are fatigued. And the question commonly asked is, how long will this last?
Bocchini said it all depends upon when herd immunity is reached.
“If we get enough people vaccinated, so that we have what we call herd immunity and community protection, the amount of virus that's capable of circulating in the community will decrease dramatically,” he said. “And that's the goal that we have. We want to stop the circulation of the virus.”
Bocchini said full control of viral circulation means less than 1% COVID-19 test positivity rates.