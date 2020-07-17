BOSSIER CITY, La. - Authorities in Bossier City continue to monitor coronavirus cases around the state and in northwest Louisiana.
According to Mayor Lo Walker, as of Thursday morning, Bossier Parish had experienced 1,403 positive cases of COVID-19 which is an increase of 261 from the previous week. He said the increase is similar to the increase experienced last week. There have also been three additional deaths, bringing the total for Bossier Parish to 39 since the pandemic began.
In reviewing Gov. John Bel Edwards' proclamation from last weekend which includes mask wearing and curbside pickup from bars and restaurants, Walker reinforced that Bossier City has long-standing ordinances against open containers.
He also outlined the important of mask wearing. "When you wear a mask you are protecting those around you. When they wear a mask they are protecting you," Walker said.
Walker also encouraged those who have business with the city to make an appointment and use online payment services.