SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Ochsner’s Chief Medical Officer Dr David Lewis stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and reiterated protocols the vaccine underwent to get public approval during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.
There is still a high degree of skepticism about the vaccine, especially from the African American community. KTBS asked Perkins what his response is to people of color who are fearful of getting the vaccine.
His response: “I would tell people of color that people of color were apart of these trials. I get it. I get the reluctance, and I get their apprehension on not wanting to take this, but we can't have it both ways.”
The mayor even said when the vaccine becomes widely available, he would get vaccinated publicly to address community fears.
While addressing the public’s skepticism, Perkins urged the public to only trust reliable sources when doing research, not social media.
Lewis said the vaccine was significantly studied at Ochsner-LSU Health and boasts that it is 95% effective.
However, it is still undetermined how long the vaccine will remain effective in the body, according to Lewis, who got the vaccination Tuesday.
Lewis said he experienced soreness in the arm and joint pains that later dissipated.
The vaccine is anticipated to be widely available to the public in Spring or Summer of 2021.