SHREVEPORT, La. - A special honor was granted to the medical professional who helped the community and the world fight COVID-19.
Mayor Adrian Perkins issued a proclamation that will recognize Friday as "LSU Health Shreveport Day." Perkins says the community can celebrate by showing gratitude to medical professionals.
The mayor was joined by LSU Health Shreveport medical professionals and Dr. Martha Whyte, Medical Director for Region 7 for the Louisiana Department of Health. Together, they reinforced the importance of getting vaccinated when more doses become available.