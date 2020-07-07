SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced Monday a mandatory order for wearing face masks.
The executive order will start on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and be in effect until Aug. 11. Both he and Dr. Martha Whyte, Region 7 Office of Public Health, shared some alarming statistics about the increase of COVID-19.
Perkins said there are currently 3,740 reported cases and 243 deaths in Caddo Parish. The mayor expressed his concern.
"On June 12, we achieved a one-month low at 126 COVID hospitalization," Perkins said."But today, just 25 days later, we are at 221."
Perkins said there have been 11 deaths since June 30 at a pace of almost two deaths per day. He says the city is trying to avoid using stringent measure to gain compliance from citizens.
Dan Spivey, manager of Yeero!!!-Yeero!!! restaurant on Youree Drive in Shreveport, said he supports the mandatory order.
"In consideration of the cases recently," Spivey said. "How the cases have risen in the state once we kind of relaxed the standards on it. And people are not wearing masks or practicing social distancing, I think it's a good idea."
Spivey said he would have no problem refusing service to anyone without a face mask.
Caddo Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss more details about the mandatory order.