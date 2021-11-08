SHREVEPORT, La. -- This week, kids ages 5-to-11 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. But even some parents who have gotten the vaccine themselves are hesitant to roll up their children’s sleeves.
Some have questions about whether the shot will affect puberty or a child’s fertility later in life. Medical experts say it does not, regardless of what you might read on social media.
“In children, there’s been no effect whatsoever on puberty or fertility. Bottom line - no effect. There’s been a lot of information, and what I would, and most in the scientific community would call misinformation on social media about fertility and long-term effects of the vaccine on fertility, and that’s not been shown either,” said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, director of Infectious Disease and Prevention at Ochsner Health System. “So there’s no effects that have been shown on fertility that’s been demonstrated by data. And it’s been looked at multiple times.”
Not only the researchers working directly with the vaccines have studied the data, but other medical experts in specialty fields have also determined there to be no connection between the vaccines and puberty or fertility, Baumgarten said.
“It’s a thing that’s been vetted in the societies that deal with fertility, which is our OBGYN experts, our American Academy of Fertility specialists, and all of them have looked at this, not only in patients and people who have gotten the vaccine, but also in animal models, in test tubes, just to be sure,” she said. “And they’ve not found any effect at all on fertility, puberty, or how a child grows. So, no effect at all.”
Baumgarten said the vaccine offers safety from COVID-19 not only to the children who get it, but also to those around them. With the holidays coming up, that could mean safer family gatherings.