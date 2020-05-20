Shreveport, La. - The next wave of COVID-19 may be psychological distress.
Yesterday, Louisiana Governor Jon Bel Edwards announced there's now a hotline for anyone who needs help to text. Mental health is a critical issue.
The world health organization says, "A failure to take people's emotional well-being seriously will lead to long-term social and economic costs to society."
The stay at home order forced the cancelation of mental health appointments. Now that all medical care has resumed, it's important to re-schedule.
That's according to James Patterson M.D., Chairman of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport.
He says the pandemic is taking an emotional toll on patients who are already battling psychosis.
"They're paranoid already and this is not helping on top of everything have to deal with their mental illness they have this new thing added on. It's tough. Especially with our economy as well with all the economic burdens and impact that's is hitting us. Louisiana especially with the oil industry, we're looking at a double if not a triple whammy," said Patterson.
Doctor Patterson says clinics are open and doctors are available and willing to help.
Anyone who's still worried about contracting COVID by going into a doctor’s office can set up a tele-health visit. The number to call is 318-626-2445.
Or text REACH OUT (in all caps) to 741741. Trained crisis counselors will help de-escalate and identify coping strategies.