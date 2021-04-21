MINDEN, La. - The fight against COVID-19 continues in the ArkLaTex. Everyone 16 years of age and older is now eligible to be immunized. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges Americans to get the vaccine as soon as possible.
Health officials from the Minden Medical Center are hosting a drive-thru Moderna vaccination clinic on Thursday, April 22 and Thursday April 29 at 1 Medical Plaza in Minden. It's from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Wednesday on KTBS 3 First News, Megan Strecker, Marketing Coordinator at MMC, spoke with us about the importance of taking advantage of this clinic.
Pre-registration is required for the Minden clinic. Click here to register or call 318-382-8282.