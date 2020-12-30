SHREVEPORT, La. -- The staff of the Health Center at Live Oak got their first round of vaccinations Wednesday. The CVS Healthcare Team administered the Moderna vaccine. The vaccination was not mandatory, however about 30 staff members were received their injection.
This was the first of three visits that CVS will make to the skilled-nursing facility.
Oaks Chief of Operations Kevin Fuhrman is hopeful for what is to come now that the vaccine is being administered there.
Live Oak is currently obtaining consent forms from residents so they can get vaccinated next.
In a month, CVS will return and give the second round of vaccines to staff members, and the first round of vaccinations to the residents who signed consent forms.